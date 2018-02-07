The Alberta Government said changes were coming to provincial hunting regulations, that meant the list of firearms and equipment that can be legally used starting in the 2018 hunting season was changing.

The province said legal firearms and equipment for hunting would be limited to rifles, shotguns and conventional archery gear. Spears, and spear-throwing tools like atlatls, will no longer be allowed.

Officials said the change was meant to discourage reckless actions.

“Albertans know that good hunting is safe hunting,” Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips said in a statement. “Modernizing our hunting regulations will ensure safety and prevent game from experiencing undue suffering.”

Changes will also extend to ammunition, requiring shotgun pellets be larger than .24 inches in diameter – meaning hunters would have to use .24-calibre buckshot or larger when hunting big game.

Alberta Environment and Parks said the ministry received more than 3,900 responses from the public to help inform the amendments – and said most supported changes that would prohibit the use of spears in big game hunting.

Using a weapon that is not allowed would contravene Section 40 of the Wildlife Act – and carries a maximum penalty of $50,000 in fines, one year behind bars, or both. If a threatened or endangered species is hunted, the maximum penalty would be doubled.

The province said the changes would not interfere with rights of Indigenous hunters practicing traditional hunting methods.