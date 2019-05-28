

CTV Edmonton





Dozens of evacuees lined up at the Fort Vermillion Public School on Tuesday to get pre-loaded debit cards with government funding.

Each adult evacuee is entitled to a one-time payment of $1,250, while children are entitled to $500.

The money was made available either by electronic transfer or pre-loaded debit card on Monday.

Evacuees excused from exams

The province has announced that Grade 12 students are eligible for an exemption from their diploma exams. Their classroom mark will be used as their final mark.

Similarly, grade 6 and 9 students can also be excused from writing provincial achievement tests.

Students can still choose to write the exams if they can make it to a school in their community or another.

Fire ban in place

A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction has been issued for the majority of northern Alberta prohibiting the use of off-highway vehicles for recreational use on public lands, as well as campfires, backyard fire pits, charcoal burning barbeques, tiki torches, fireworks or other flammable materials.

The fire near High Level has grown to 130,000 hectares and is still considered out of control; however crews continue to make progress on a firebreak around the perimeter of the community.

Officials say even though the fire is spreading, it’s spreading away from the town.

“The main activity of the fire remains up in that north, northeast section of the fire, west of High Level,” wildfire information officer Victoria Ostendorf told media on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’d say that the wind has been in our favour,

“We’ve been extinguishing hot spots around the community; it’s really been aiding our firefighters to work safely.”

Because of the extensive work done on the perimeter, High Level Mayor Chrystal McAteer says it’s possible that residents may be able to go home by the end of the week.