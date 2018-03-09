Crime rates have been going up in parts of rural Alberta, according to the province. On Friday, the justice minister announced $10 million in new funding to combat the problem.

Minister of Justice Kathleen Ganley said the province has teamed up with the RCMP to develop a strategy to protect rural Albertans and their properties.

“While there’s no single, easy solution to fix rural crime, our strategy puts several important tools in the crime-fighting toolbox,” Ganley said.

“The difficulties in policing in rural Alberta are particularly challenging. The geographic spread means criminals can target isolated properties without detection. It also means police have a large area to cover, which can affect response times.”

The province will be hiring 39 new officers, 40 civilian staff and up to 10 Crown prosecutors.

The additional civilian staffing means Mounties will have more time to fight crime on the ground, instead of doing paperwork.

“The creation and staffing of a police data centre will mean our front line can step out from behind the keyboard and continue to do the business they are trained to do: policing our communities and keeping Albertans safe,” Alberta RCMP Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean said.

The new strategy comprises of seven elements: