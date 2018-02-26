The Alberta government announced Monday that the province will invest $1 billion in oilsands bitumen upgrading, in an effort to get more value for resources.

The decision came after a recommendation from the energy diversification advisory committee.

The province will provide loan guarantees and grants over eight years starting in 2019.

The funding would go to corporations looking to build facilities for partial upgrading, as the province’s goal is to upgrade Alberta’s thick bitumen in the province, allowing more of the product to be transported through pipelines.

It’s expected partially upgrading bitumen will lead to an increase in value and sales.

“Make no mistake, there is a role for us in incenting and fostering energy innovation and diversification,” Premier Rachel Notley said Monday. “We don’t need to sit on the sidelines and watch places like Louisiana eat our lunch. We can step up.”

The upgrading is expected to free up 30 percent of pipeline capacity.

It’s hoped the funding prompts construction of up to five upgrading facilities. It’s believed partially upgrading bitumen could lead to $22 billion in economic benefits over the next twenty years.

With files from The Canadian Press