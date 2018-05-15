The Alberta government has launched an app to help Albertans keep track of fire bans in the province.

The Alberta Fire Bans app will give Albertans access to see where fire bans, restrictions and advisories are in effect throughout the province.

“It is vital that Albertans be aware of any bans or restrictions throughout the province if they intend to enjoy our beautiful backcountry,” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, said in a statement. “This mobile app gives Albertans another way to help prevent human-caused wildfires and keep our firefighters free to fight other wildfires that may occur.”

Since March 1, 274 wildfires have been reported in Alberta’s forest protection area, and 99 per cent of those fires are believed to have been human-caused. As of Tuesday, May 15, 88 fire bans and fire advisories were in place across the province.

The Alberta Fire Bans app is available for free on Apple and Android devices, and on the Alberta Fire Bans website.