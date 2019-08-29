The UCP government is in court in Edmonton today to appeal a recent ruling against its wage arbitration bill.

Bill 9, the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act, will delay wage arbitration with thousands of unionized employees. The bill became law in the spring session.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees maintains that the legislations violates their bargaining agreements, which included third-year wage arbitrations.

AUPE successfully got an injunction against the bill on July 30, preventing the government from implementing the act. The government announced their appeal the next day.

At the time, Justice Eric Macklin said the public expects parties to honour the terms of contracts and agreements.

"It is no different if one of the contracting parties is the government. A member of the public expects, and is entitled to expect, that an agreement reached with the government will be honoured," Macklin wrote.

