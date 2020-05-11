EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is launching a new online seniors' hub to help some of the province's most vulnerable residents get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hub is called Collaborative Online Resources and Education — or CORE.

Its goal is to make it easier for organizations that help seniors to share resources and coordinate services.

The hub, which will cost $40,000 to develop, will focus on issues like transportation, food security, social isolation and home supports.

"We are using this technology to better serve Alberta seniors. Older individuals are among those most at-risk for COVID-19," Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon in a statement.

"We believe the online knowledge hub will enhance the way organizations support seniors during the pandemic, and help keep them safe as we move forward with our relaunch plans."

The hub will also connect seniors with Alberta 211, information about volunteer safety and links to financial assistance.