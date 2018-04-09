

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The provincial government is looking to roll out new policies to prepare for the expected legalization of pot this summer.

The changes would give the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) the ability to oversee and enforce Alberta’s new cannabis market before legalization.

The proposed rules include increased fines and naming restrictions to help restrict how cannabis can be marketed, with a focus on keeping it out of the hands of children and limiting the illegal market.

The legislation would also restrict how cannabis retailers advertise. Recreational pot shops would not be able to use names or symbols that appear medical such as “therapeutic” or “medicinal” or anything that would entice minors.

Fines for manufacturers incentivizing retailers to carry their cannabis will increase from a maximum of $200,000 dollars to $1,000,000.

For smaller ticket-able offences like underage possession police will be able to make an arrest or lay a charge without lab testing. Just like the rules for alcohol and tobacco police would determine the product is cannabis based on the smell and packaging.

Private properties like ski hills and hotels would be decide whether or not to allow smoking pot but bars and restaurants are off limits, establishments that don't comply could face enforcement.

The proposed changes would also provide new opportunities within the liquor industry, including ferment-on-premises. In an effort to modernize liquor policies customers would be able to make their own beer, wine, ciders and coolers within licensed facilities.

As for online sales the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission is hiring at least one hundred people to develop its website.