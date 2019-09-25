The Alberta government has created the Skills for Jobs Task Force to help strengthen the skilled trades and expand education opportunities.

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides made the announcement Wednesday.

The 19-member task force, co-chaired by the presidents of NAIT and SAIT, will make recommendations to the government on increasing awareness of skilled trades, increasing enrolment in apprenticeship programs and raising the profile of the skilled trade industry.

"The Skills for Jobs Task Force will reimagine our skills and apprenticeship model," NAIT president and panel co-chair Glenn Feltham said in a written release. "Outstanding careers are built on skills."

The group will submit a preliminary report early in the new year, and a full public report later in 2020.

More details to come...