Province pledges more than $1B for LRT expansions
(L-R) Mayor Don Iveson, transit official Wayne Coombs, Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason speak at a news conference announcing funding for two LRT lines on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 11:16AM MDT
The Alberta government is putting more than a billion dollars into extensions for Edmonton’s LRT system.
Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason joined Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson Thursday to announce a funding boost for the city’s growing LRT system.
The province said it would put forward $1.04 billion for the west Valley Line LRT, and another $131 million to extend the Metro LRT Line into Blatchford.
The Metro LRT Line currently terminates at NAIT.
More to come…