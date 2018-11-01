The Alberta government is putting more than a billion dollars into extensions for Edmonton’s LRT system.

Premier Rachel Notley and Transportation Minister Brian Mason joined Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson Thursday to announce a funding boost for the city’s growing LRT system.

The province said it would put forward $1.04 billion for the west Valley Line LRT, and another $131 million to extend the Metro LRT Line into Blatchford.

The Metro LRT Line currently terminates at NAIT.

