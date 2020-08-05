EDMONTON -- Homeless shelters in Alberta are about to receive provincial dollars to offset the impact of the pandemic.

Community and Social Services Minister Rajan Sawhney will make the funding announcement Wednesday morning.

It’s not known what dollar figure the government will be committing, but the amount will help agencies continue their service and respond to COVID-19.

The United Conservative government promised to maintain supports for homeless Albertans after Edmonton’s EXPO Centre transitioned back to a convention space at the beginning of the month.

Since mid-March, the province covered roughly $1.5 million in operating costs to run the space as a temporary shelter.

Organizers are now looking for a new site to set up permanently.

More to come…