

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





If passed, a new bill would offer greater protection for Albertans seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The provincial government introduced Tuesday new legislation that would see a college of counselling therapy established to regulate counsellors and therapists, as well as a set of professional standards.

It is estimated there are more than 5,000 unregulated counsellors and therapists in Alberta.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said she has received complaints about certain private health facilities patients feel are unsafe.

The Mental Health Services Protection Act would give the government the authority to follow up on concerns raised by patients and force private clinics to follow policies.

“Our goal is peace of mind for patients and their families,” Hoffman said.

One mother told CTV News the legislation may have saved her son, who died in the care of a private clinic 11 years ago.

“Private centres need to be licensed so that when your loved one may not be here tomorrow, you have a safe place to them immediately,” Kim Argent said.

Nicole Imgrund, of the Federation of Associations of Counselling Therapists in Alberta, said “without regulation there are a number of risks that can and do occur.”

As examples, she listed lack of professional boundaries between therapist and client, breach of privacy, unethical business practices, and incompetence resulting in greater or continued trauma.

If the bill passes, clinics can start applying for a licence on July 1, 2019, and would be required to have a licence by Nov. 1.

With files from Matt Woodman