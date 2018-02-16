Months before cannabis becomes legal in Canada, the Alberta government outlined regulations that would apply to private retailers in the province.

The province said regulations will be established provincewide, but municipalities will have the power to adjust certain parts.

The regulations outlined by the Alberta government include: mandatory background checks for retail licence applicants, and mandatory training and background checks for all retail employees, a 100 metre buffer for stores from schools and provincial healthcare facilities – but municipalities will be able to adjust that distance if needed, and mandatory security measures in stores.

In addition, cannabis retailers will have the same store hours as liquor stores: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. – but municipalities will be able to adjust those times as well.

The province has also said a single person, group or organization will not be allowed to hold more than 15 percent of licences in Alberta.

The legal age for consumption and purchase of cannabis will be 18-years-old, and no one under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter a cannabis store, even if they are accompanied by an adult.

“These regulations focus on keeping our communities safe, while protecting public health and promoting safety on roads, in workplaces and in public spaces,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in a statement. “They’ll help keep cannabis out of the hands of youth, while ensuring consumers have access to safe products no matter where they live.”

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) will be providing details on the licensing process for potential cannabis retailers, applications will be accepted starting March 6, 2018.

The AGLC will also be in charge of operating online cannabis sales for the province – with those details set to come out later in the year.