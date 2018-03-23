A day after the provincial budget was released; the Alberta government released more details on school projects referenced in the budget.

The province budgeted $393 million for 20 new school projects, and outlined those projects Friday morning.

Seven new schools are included in that plan, two in Edmonton, three in Calgary and one each in Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

The two schools announced in Edmonton will be: Ecole A la Decouverte, a new elementary school for the Greater North Central Francophone Education Region No. 2, and Heritage Valley Chappelle East, an elementary/junior high school for Edmonton Public.

In Calgary, one of the three schools, called Evanston Elementary School, will be under the Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District, the other two fall under Calgary School District No. 19: the Skyview Ranch Elementary/Middle School Project and the Mahogany Elementary School, which is slated for Kindergarten to Grade 4 students.

Two other school projects in Calgary are in the design phase: Auburn Bay Middle School (for Grades 5 to 9), and a new high school in Coventry Hills for Grades 10 to 12.

A new elementary/junior high, called O’Brien Lake West is planned for Grande Prairie under the Grande Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School District and in Grande Prairie.

Funding in the budget was also provided for construction for a new public school in south Lethbridge, for Kindergarten to Grade 5 students.

Construction is expected to start on most of the projects next year.

