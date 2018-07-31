The Alberta government announced Tuesday that five judges and a number of other provincial court staff had been hired in an effort to clear out a backlog of cases and streamline the province’s justice system.

The province said four provincial court judges had been hired to fill new positions, and a fifth was appointed to fill a vacancy on the provincial bench.

“I want to congratulate our five new Provincial Court judges, who are exceptional additions to the Provincial Court of Alberta,” Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said in a statement. “I am confident they will serve Albertans well.”

The five new provincial court judges are: Randal Brandt (Edmonton Criminal court), Andrea Chrenek (Grande Prairie), Sandra Corbett, Q.C. (Edmonton Civil court), Karen Hewitt, Q.C. (Wetaskiwin), and Robert Marceau (Peace River).

The province has also created 55 new court clerk positions, 13 more bail clerks, and up to 10 Crown prosecutors – they were created with funding from the 2018 Justice and Solicitor General Budget.

In the months since the budget was revealed, the available judge positions have been filled, and all 13 bail clerks have been hired.

Out of the 55 available positions for court clerks, 40 have been filled, and four of the 10 Crown prosecutors have been hired.

The new Crown prosecutor positions are in addition to the 10 Crown prosecutors hired as part of the province’s $10 million rural crime strategy.