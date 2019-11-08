EDMONTON -- The provincial government is giving oil producers a break on curtailment rules by lifting the restrictions on new conventional oil wells.

The move is meant to increase drilling activity and drive investment in the sector.

“Companies are currently making investment decisions and we want those dollars and jobs to be in Alberta. We are doing everything we can to help,” energy minister Sonya Savage said in a written release.

The new policy applies to all conventional oil producers and is now in effect.

The UCP eased the curtailment rules in October, allowing special allowances for increased production if the additional oil is moved by rail.

Production curtailment is expected to continue through December 2020, but production limits were increased in October.