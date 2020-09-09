EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney will announce on Wednesday the first dollars that will be spent by a $1-billion crown entity in support of Indigenous natural resource and infrastructure projects.

The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC), created in 2019, is meant to allocate up to $1 billion in financial support, like loan guarantees, to qualified First Nations vying for an equity position in major resource projects.

Kenney is set to announce its first investment Wednesday alongside the crown entity’s CEO, the indigenous relations minister, and the chiefs of Treaty 6’s Alexis Nakoda Sioux Nation and Enoch Cree Nation.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 11:30 a.m. MT.

When it was created in October 2019, the AIOC was called historic an opportunity for First Nations to become “true partners.”

Indigenous groups as defined by the Indian Act are eligible to apply to the AIOC.