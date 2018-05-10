

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Premier Rachel Notley announced a national campaign to educate Canadians on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley said that the province is dedicating $1.2million in order to educate Canadians on the facts and grow support for the expansion, including $700,000 to be used in British Columbia alone.

Over the last week billboards started going up in B.C. in cities like Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna and Kamloops.

“Right now we are winning hearts and minds in B.C., just look at the polling our efforts are working,” Notley said in a news conference Thursday. “More and more people are seeing why this pipeline is a good thing for all of us. So we must deploy this tool with a cool hand, not an angry one.”

The campaign includes billboards paired with social media, radio and television advertisements.