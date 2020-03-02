EDMONTON -- The province announced its new ‘Blueprint for Jobs’ in Budget 2020, promising to support economic growth.

Premier Jason Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage will speak on the first steps of the new plan on Monday in Leduc.

According to the province, Alberta’s energy sector remains the single largest source of employment in the province.

The government said it will reduce red tape and regulation to create a more attractive environment for investors. The budget also referenced facilitating the reclamation of abandoned wells through bigger loans and extended repayment periods, which will also help with job creation.

More details to come…