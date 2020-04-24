EDMONTON -- Health Minister Tyler Shandro will announce new supports to improve rural health care on Friday.

The province says the changes will also "strengthen rural physician recruitment and retention."

Changes to how Alberta physicians are paid went into effect on April 1. The Alberta Medical Association has been voicing concerns about the new funding framework for months and launched a legal challenge in March.

Doctors are concerned that the changes will force many rural physicians to choose between their own clinic and providing services in their community hospital.

In March, seven family physicians in Stettler handed in their resignations for emergency room practicing privileges at the Stettler Hospital and Care Centre, saying it was not viable to take the time away from their clinics.

Ten doctors in Lac La Biche gave notice in April that they would not provide ER or obstetrics services at the local hospital after July 31, 2020.

More details to come…