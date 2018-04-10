The Alberta government is changing how presidents of Alberta’s post-secondary institutions will be paid.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt said the province will introduce a pay grid for the 20 leaders of Alberta post-secondary institutions. The grid is expected to be in effect in two years.

For the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary, their presidents will be allowed to have a base salary of no more than $447,000 per year.

Bonuses and rollbacks on those presidents will be banned – so the presidents can’t earn more than 20 per cent of their base pay in benefits.

The maximum total of their compensation will be set at about $536,000.

Currently, David Turpin, president of the University of Alberta, makes about $824,000 per year in pay and benefits. The president of the University of Calgary, Elizabeth Cannon, makes about $897,000.

With files from The Canadian Press