EDMONTON -- The province’s top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update on COVID-19 in Alberta at 4:30 p.m. MST.

Yesterday Hinshaw announced 10 new cases in Alberta, with six in the Calgary zone and four in the Edmonton zone.

Eight of the cases are connected to travel, including Vancouver, Las Vegas, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Pakistan.

The province is investigating the other two cases.

There are more than 300 cases of coronavirus in Canada, with 39 cases in Alberta.

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming this update when it begins