Province to help municipalities collect unpaid taxes from oil and gas properties

Edmonton -

The Alberta government is set to introduce legislative amendments that it says will help municipalities collect unpaid taxes from oil and gas properties.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver is expected to introduce the amendments later Thursday afternoon.

Last February, a survey by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta showed the oil and gas industry owes a total of $425 million in unpaid taxes to rural towns.

The group called for the province to close loopholes that made it difficult for communities to collect taxes from energy companies.

Industry spokesmen have said municipal tax rates are too high, given low prices for Alberta's oil and gas.

The provincial government has given companies tax breaks for new work and for less productive wells, but has put off dealing with the property tax issue until after the next election.

