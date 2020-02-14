EDMONTON -- The Alberta government and Covenant Health will issue an update for the Misericordia Community Hospital construction project Friday afternoon.

In Budget 2017, the province announced a $65-million revamp for the now 50-year-old facility.

The project features a new 5,000-square metre emergency department. The current ER measures at 1,700 square metres and was built to serve 25,000 patients annually, but that number has doubled in recent years.

Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda and Covenant Health CEO Patrick Dumelie will provide a project update at 1:30 p.m. Watch online at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.