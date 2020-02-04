Province to launch online tool to apply for child care subsidy
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 11:05AM MST
EDMONTON -- The Government of Alberta is launching an online tool where parents can apply for and receive secure child care subsidy payments.
Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz and Red Tape Reduction Minister Grant Hunter will demonstrate the online tool to parents at a downtown Edmonton daycare at 11:30 a.m.
