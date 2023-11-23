EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Province to make announcement about photo radar

    The province will provide an update on Thursday about its photo radar rules.

    In December 2019, the Alberta government froze on new photo radar equipment.

    In December 2021, that freeze was extended and the province banned photo radar in residential zones with a speed limit below 50 km/h, except in school, playground, and construction zones.

    CTV News Edmonton will carry the provincial news conference online at 12:30 p.m. MT.

