Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda will highlight the province's planned capital projects for the Edmonton area on Friday morning.

Panda will be joined by Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu.

Edmonton City Council has said projects like the Valley Line LRT and the upgrade to Terwillegar Drive are at risk after the province reduced funding to the city in Budget 2019 and introduced Bill 20, which could take back project funding without cause with a 90-day notice.