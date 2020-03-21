EDMONTON -- Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health and officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Marcia Johnson will step in to provide the update. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who has become a familiar face to many Albertans during the pandemic, will be away to spend time with her family.

On Friday 49 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the total of cases in the province to 195.

The Calgary zone has the most cases with 126. The Edmonton zone has 43, the North zone has 17, the South zone has five and the Central zone has four.

Across Canada there have been 1,196 cases, including 18 deaths.

