Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer will provide an update on photo radar in the province on Tuesday.

A report on Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) in February found that Alberta has the highest use of ATE but the impact on traffic safety is minimal.

The previous government changed the rules around using photo radar, prohibiting use in transition zones and limiting use on high-speed, multi-lane roads.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.