EDMONTON -- Alberta Health will provide an update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the province added 127 cases of the disease, increasing total cases to 1,176.

There are currently 48 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, with seven of them in ICUs.

Alberta did not report any new deaths Wednesday.

The Edmonton Zone has 625 active infections while the city of Edmonton remains under Alberta Health's watch with an active case rate of 54.5 per 100,000 residents.

Alberta has reported 13,210 cases of the coronavirus and 235 deaths since March.

