Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
More than 1.4 million hectares of land burned in wildfires in Alberta between May and June, forcing 38,000 Albertans out of their homes.
Money from the province's Disaster Recovery Program will be used to help communities recoup the costs of wildfire response and recovery.
Expenses may include volunteer firefighter wages, overtime costs for firefighters or municipal staff, mutual aid costs for reception centres, food and transportation, structural protection costs, and infrastructure damaged by the wildfire response.
"This year’s wildfire season has had an early and profound impact on Alberta communities, and our hearts go out to all those affected," said Premier Danielle Smith in a news release. "Our government stands ready and willing to help Alberta communities."
"I'm extremely grateful to the province for this support," said Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds. "This program will help us rebuild and recover from one of the most devastating events our community has had to face and ensure that we can move forward stronger than ever."
Drayton Valley was evacuated for a week and a half in May because of wildfires.
The province says the Disaster Recovery Program is used to provide financial assistance for uninsurable loss and damage caused by emergencies and disasters, but it is not intended to replace fire insurance coverage.
The program was used after the 2020 flooding in northern Alberta, the 2016 fire in Fort McMurray, the 2013 southern Alberta floods, and the 2011 Slave Lake wildfires.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and (a bit) drier
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Hockey Canada is appointing Katherine Henderson as its next president and chief executive officer.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
European Space Agency releases first images from 'lightning hunter' satellite instrument
The European Space Agency has released the first photos captured by the Lightning Imager, a satellite instrument that can capture up to 1,000 images of lightning per second.
'Where We Ate' a love letter to 150 iconic Canadian restaurants from pre-Confederation era to present day
From the pre-Confederation era to present day, Gabby Peton’s debut book 'Where We Ate' takes Canadians inside a time machine for a taste of some of the country’s most iconic restaurants over the last century and a half.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Calgary
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
7-year-old girl seriously injured in dog attack
A seven-year-old girl is in hospital following a dog attack over the weekend, EMS said.
-
Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
'Medical issue' may have led to fiery Saskatoon crash, police say
Saskatoon police say a driver who crashed on Circle Drive Monday may have suffered a medical incident.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Regina
-
Body of missing kayaker found in Buffalo Pound Lake: RCMP
The body of a 25-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Buffalo Pound Lake has been recovered, according to a news release from Moose Jaw RCMP.
-
Sask. village in the spotlight after model Eiffel Tower appears on Kit Kats
Montmartre, Sask. got some well deserved attention after becoming one of the focuses of a road trip ad campaign by the popular Kit Kat brand.
-
A facelift for a frog: Much loved Regina sculpture being restored
A much loved sculpture that's been featured on the front lawn of the University of Regina College Avenue Campus since the 1970s is getting a well deserved restoration.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate to review changes to LGBTQ policy in schools
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate has called for written submissions from the public as he reviews the changes made to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Toronto
-
'Barely surviving': How Peel Region educational assistants reached the finish line of a demoralizing school year
Educational assistants in the Peel District School Board (PDSB) say they have reached a breaking point.
-
Oshawa man facing murder charge after victim of 'violent assault' dies
An Oshawa man has been charged with second-degree murder after the 72-year-old woman he allegedly violently assaulted late last month died on Saturday.
-
Accident at Toronto construction site sends worker to hospital
An industrial accident at a Toronto construction site has sent one worker to hospital, police say.
Montreal
-
Cyclist struck and killed by tanker truck near Montreal's Village neighbourhood
A cyclist was killed after being struck by a truck in Montreal shortly before noon on Tuesday.
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Ottawa
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
Stolen dinosaur statue returned to Chinatown overnight, BIA says
A pink dinosaur statue that was taken from its place on Somerset Street last week was returned in the middle of the night, the local BIA says.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
'Flying was his dream': Pilot killed in military helicopter crash honoured in hometown of Woodstock
A memorial service for one of two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots killed in a training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. last month is being held today in Woodstock, Ont.
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Police searching for vehicle following serious crash near Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a single-motor vehicle collision near Kirkland Lake that left two people with serious injuries Monday.
-
Search is on for paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan, Ont.
A paramedic is believed to have drowned Monday evening, Chief Gaius Wesley of Kashechewan First Nation said in a video address.
Winnipeg
-
Major Winnipeg building fire to keep crews on scene for hours
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack
A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.
-
Manitoba to offer free provincial park entry next week
The Manitoba government is offering free entry to provincial parks next week.
Vancouver
-
Dozens rally in support of Vancouver theatre on day 1 of drag summer camp for youth
Workers at a theatre in Vancouver are rallying for support in anticipation of protests planned Tuesday over summer camp programming for children and teens.
-
B.C. port workers' strike enters 4th day as bargaining stalls
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia’s ports are now stalled, with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
-
Fierce blaze damages several businesses, forces evacuation in downtown Vernon, B.C.
A restaurant, boutique, salon and costume shop are among the businesses believed to have been destroyed in an early morning fire in downtown Vernon, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox Valley man arrested after shotgun fired in city park
A 32-year-old man from the Comox Valley has been arrested after Mounties say someone fired a shotgun in a Courtenay city park.
-
Mounties say fraudster 'family' operating on West Shore
Mounties on the West Shore are warning the public that a group of fraudsters have been active in parking lots and gas stations in the area.
-
Victoria crews extinguish large fire in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood
Victoria firefighters say they were met with "towering flames" when they arrived at the scene of a fire on Government Street Sunday night.