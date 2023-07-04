Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires

The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.

More than 1.4 million hectares of land burned in wildfires in Alberta between May and June, forcing 38,000 Albertans out of their homes.

Money from the province's Disaster Recovery Program will be used to help communities recoup the costs of wildfire response and recovery.

Expenses may include volunteer firefighter wages, overtime costs for firefighters or municipal staff, mutual aid costs for reception centres, food and transportation, structural protection costs, and infrastructure damaged by the wildfire response.

"This year’s wildfire season has had an early and profound impact on Alberta communities, and our hearts go out to all those affected," said Premier Danielle Smith in a news release. "Our government stands ready and willing to help Alberta communities."

"I'm extremely grateful to the province for this support," said Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds. "This program will help us rebuild and recover from one of the most devastating events our community has had to face and ensure that we can move forward stronger than ever."

Drayton Valley was evacuated for a week and a half in May because of wildfires.

The province says the Disaster Recovery Program is used to provide financial assistance for uninsurable loss and damage caused by emergencies and disasters, but it is not intended to replace fire insurance coverage.

The program was used after the 2020 flooding in northern Alberta, the 2016 fire in Fort McMurray, the 2013 southern Alberta floods, and the 2011 Slave Lake wildfires.