Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Province working to ban gay conversion therapy
Sarah Hoffman is sworn in as the Alberta Minister of Health and Seniors, in Edmonton, on Sunday, May 24, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 3:33PM MST
The Government of Alberta has created a working group to ban gay conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy aims to change a person’s sexual orientation. Health Minister Sarah Hoffman calls it a “damaging” and “hateful” practice.
Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs, and Glynnis Lieb, executive director of the Institute of Sexual Minority Studies and Services at University of Alberta, will co-chair the working group.
They will meet on a regular basis for five months and make recommendations to Hoffman.