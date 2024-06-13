Provincial money not enough to cover municipal infrastructure funding needs: RMA

Alberta's transportation minister is re-announcing funding for rural infrastructure at the same time as rural leaders say billions more is needed.

"This funding is critical to ensure Alberta communities have safe and efficient local infrastructure to attract investment and also improve travel for residents," Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors told reporters on Thursday.

As laid out in Budget 2024, the province will spend $236 million on 125 projects in rural communities.

The money will go to maintaining local roads, bridges, airports, and water waste treatment facilities.

The vice president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says while the funding is welcome, it covers a sliver of the problems towns are facing.

"We are looking at in the billions in terms of deficit for work that is needed in communities right across this province," Kara Westerlund told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

Westerlund says without provincial or federal funding, municipalities have no other choice but to raise property taxes.

She also says failing to keep up with maintenance will cost all Albertans more in the long run.