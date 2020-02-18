EDMONTON -- The province will make an announcement about Alberta's education funding model Tuesday.

Education minister Adriana LaGrange will be speaking at the legislature at 1 p.m.

In its first budget, delivered in October 2019, the UCP froze education funding and called the current funding model unsustainable.

LaGrange has said that overall funding to education will not be reduced.

School boards and the Alberta Teachers' Association say a freeze in spending is essentially a cut because it does not account for increases in enrolment.

Some school divisions in the Edmonton area have already increased bussing fees and are preparing for cuts for the 2020-21 school year.

The next provincial budget will be tabled on Thursday, Feb. 27.