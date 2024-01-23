Public apology 'acknowledgment to bad behaviour,' first step in Leduc abuse settlement: victim

Leduc's mayor on Tuesday formally apologized to a group of employees for physical and sexual abuse they experienced on the job.

The public apology given by Mayor Bob Young on Tuesday evening was part of a settlement approved in July between the city and employees who claimed physical and sexual assault, harassment and bullying incidents dating back to 2002.

Young, in a two-minute prepared statement, read the apology in front of assembled councillors and public in attendance at the Leduc Civic Centre, saying the city acknowledges "that what happened to (the victims) was wrong."

"The city recognizes that words alone cannot heal the wounds inflicted upon you and acknowledges the burden the women affected have carried for some time," Young said as part of his speech.

The lawsuit filed in 2022 by former firefighters Christa Steele and Mindy Smith claimed the abuse of female firefighters was systemic, common and tolerated.

Seven other Leduc employees subsequently joined the class-action suit.

The claimants are eligible for payments between $10,000 and $265,000.

The settlement includes confidentiality for any woman who has worked for Leduc and wants to come forward.

For Steele, Young's formal apology is a first step.

"This is just the beginning of the things that they've promised to do," Steele said to media. "This took a very long time to happen, an inappropriate amount of time, probably."

She said receiving the public apology was important as it's an "acknowledgment to bad behaviour."

"It's kind of a consequence that you have to face, and all this time, they were denying that what we were saying was even true, so this is momentous for a lot of us, including myself, that they have acknowledged what we have been screaming from the rafters for two years," Steele said.

City manager Derek Prohar told media following the formal apology that the city has made several moves to improve its workplace, including "a zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment," improvements to reporting avenues, additional training "regarding respectful behaviour and approaches to difficult conversations and conflict" and staffing changes.

George Clancy quit as Leduc's fire chief in March 2022 after he was named in the lawsuit. A month later, city councillors approved $165,000 for a new "equity, diversity and inclusion" plan.

New fire chief Bryan Singleton, who was hired that summer, was tasked with restoring "a positive workplace."

Steele said she realizes changes "take time" but said she and others plan to "be watching and waiting and holding their hand to the fire to make sure that these things do happen."

"I know that changes take time, and we'll give them some time, but these changes have to happen because I'll come back out and I'll make a fuss," Steele said.

"There are a lot of ladies that will make a fuss. This is not just here. It's inappropriate to think that this is just an incident here. This is nationwide, and women are watching."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Galen McDougall, Sean Amato and Miriam Valdes-Carletti