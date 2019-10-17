Public asked to avoid evacuated Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove
The TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, was evacuated Thursday evening for what police called an "unspecified threat."
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:47PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:58PM MDT
Spruce Grove's Tri Leisure Centre was evacuated Thursday evening.
RCMP said the evacuation was "in response to an unspecified threat."
They remained on scene still at 9 p.m. to clear the area and investigate.
The public was asked to avoid the area, but centre users were allowed back inside later in the evening to get their belongings.