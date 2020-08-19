EDMONTON -- Police are again asking the public to help identify a man suspected of killed a woman inside an Edmonton motel room in May.

Lisa Arsenault was found dead inside a suite on May 24. The Edmonton Police Service declared her death a homicide after an autopsy.

EPS released a composite sketch of a suspect in her death on Wednesday. They also shared video of the man walking outside the motel.

Homicide detectives believe the man may have been driving a silver Dodge Magnum that day.

Police released photos of a man outside the room in June, calling him a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.