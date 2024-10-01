Public fights brewing between Alberta government and doctors, nurses groups
It seems the province and two major factions of its health-care system — nurses and doctors — are headed for showdowns.
After nearly a full month of mediation talks with the United Conservative Party government, the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) — the union that represents more than 30,000 health employees including registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses — says negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement have come to an end with the two sides "far apart."
And after a year of trying to work with the government on moving ahead with a new compensation model agreed to in April, the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) — which represents the province's physicians — says its tired of being ignored by the Premier Danielle Smith-led UCP and launched a campaign Tuesday to raise awareness of overcrowded emergency waiting rooms, hundreds of delayed surgeries and the more than 700,000 Albertans who don't have a family doctor.
Dr. Shelley Duggan, the AMA's president, says "it's certainly hard to trust" the province given the many delays and broken promises as the two sides worked over the last year-plus on a new physician pay model to replace the current fee-for-service one.
Alongside that saw-off is a health system under strain. Duggan says without a new pay model, the number of people without a family doctor in Alberta will only grow larger.
She said stabilization of the system is needed immediately to prevent the loss of doctors and to stabilize acute care.
Duggan said the lack of government action "is very frustrating, not only for the physicians and trying to keep their clinics open and trying to keep acute care running, but our biggest concern is for our patients."
"The health care system is in a significant amount of distress right now," she told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
"You need to invest in it, and you need to stabilize it. I think that's our biggest concern, aside from feeling like we aren't being listened to. We need investment, and we need to make sure that Alberta patients who pay for their health care have it when they need it."
David Harrigan, UNA's director of labour relations, says his union's member nurses could strike in a matter of weeks with it far apart in negotiations with the UCP government on issues such as compensation.
"The relationship at the bargaining table, I think, is very respectful, and all sides are doing their best to keep things calm and let's see if we can reach an agreement away from the bargaining table," Harrigan told CTV News Edmonton.
"It seems to be a different story, and we haven't spoken directly with the premier for some time, and nor with the minister, but the fact that they don't seem to take things seriously is what I think frustrates most of our members, the fact that they just don't acknowledge what's really happening on a day to day basis."
Harrigan said, in terms of money, the government's position is two per cent in the first year, two per cent in the second and then 1.75 per cent in each of the third and fourth years, while UNA is seeking 20 per cent in the first year and 10 per cent in the second.
"Those (numbers) are obviously very far apart, but our members have been clear: they've been taking either zero or certainly less than inflation for almost a decade, and that's why we're in the crisis that we're in right now," Harrigan said, adding he expects "the direction will be given to proceed with the strike route."
"With the government actively what appears to be destroying the health care system, it's become almost impossible to attract new nurses to this province."
In August, Smith said she planned for a new doctors' deal to be in place by the end of September. Speaking on her radio show last weekend, the timeline has shifted.
"We also have other employee groups that are in the middle of negotiations, without a contract, and today I am just asking everyone to be patient. We have to go through the process to ensure everyone is treated fairly," Smith said on the show.
"We also have to be mindful that we have a lot of bargaining within the Health Ministry at the moment. We'd hope to be able to get to the finish line."
Political scientist Duane Bratt says a public fight with doctors and nurses isn't what most Albertans want but says it could be politically palatable to some UCP members who mistrust medical professionals, suggesting the premier's priorities are elsewhere.
"The health of Albertans is ultimately at stake, but there is also political risk to the government," Bratt told CTV News Edmonton.
"This is not a government that is concerned with 4.5-million Albertans. This is a government that seems to be concerned about 4,000 UCP members."
Bratt, who is based at Calgary's Mount Royal University, said the same pressures the education system is experiencing because of an influx of people moving to Alberta — which Smith addressed in a TV speech two weeks ago to announce an $8.6-billion plan to fast-track construction of new schools — are also being felt by the health-care system, a situation that's "worse" in rural Alberta, the base of support for the UCP.
He said he doesn't have a firm answer as to why Smith's government doesn't seem to be putting a higher priority on the health system.
"It's not like they're not unwilling to fiddle with the health-care system," Bratt said.
"They're entirely dismantling (Alberta Health Services) in order to do so, but I do wonder if part of the reason isn't just money, but a suspicion about medical expertise in the aftermath of COVID, and I'm wondering if that's a factor at play as well. ...
"They have got so much on their plate right now, but some of it is the stuff that they've chosen to fixate on, such as changing the (Alberta) Bill of Rights to allow guns, to changing vaccine status, to now building schools, to restructuring Alberta Health Care. They seem to have missed an opportunity to do this."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Range of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks: Israeli ambassador
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a 'concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,' following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain
A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Canada condemns Iran's strikes on Israel, reiterates calls for ceasefire
As war spread in the Middle East on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly 'unequivocally' condemned Iran's move to fire dozens of missiles into Israel and called for no further escalation in the war from all sides.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigating weekend assault of radio host
Calgary police say they're investigating the attack of a prominent local radio host over the weekend.
-
Alberta now at the 'back of the pack' as several provinces raise minimum wage
With the calendar flipped to October, some workers in Canada will be getting a raise. The minimum wage in several provinces increased on Tuesday – leaving Alberta tied with Saskatchewan with the lowest rate.
-
Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl in Fish Creek Park
A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident involving a seven-year-old girl in Calgary's Fish Creek Park in August.
Lethbridge
-
'Our responsibility to help out': Lethbridge Soup Kitchen celebrates 40 years
From offering two meals a week to three a day, the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen has grown immensely over the past 40 years.
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan First Nations leader who helped thousands attain higher education has died
An Ahtahkakoop man who came to prominence in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous business community and helped thousands of First Nations people complete their education died on Friday.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Regina
-
Riders return to practice without Bane Jr. and Armstead
The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice Tuesday for the first time following their victory over the Ottawa Redblacks but the win cost them some key pieces on offence.
-
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sentencing for fatal 2020 SaskPower incident in Weyburn adjourned until Oct. 18
Sentencing in relation to a fatal incident in 2020 that left two experienced SaskPower workers dead has been adjourned until Oct. 18, according to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
Vancouver
-
Wayward goat found in East Vancouver came from Langley, police say
The goat found wandering around East Vancouver Friday night is headed home, police say.
-
'Anti-human agenda': B.C. Conservative leader suggests climate action motivated by overpopulation concerns
The leader of the B.C. Conservative party is once again under fire for comments related to climate change – this time for suggesting there is an "anti-human agenda" behind the push to confront warming global temperatures.
-
live
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Vancouver Island killing
A young man has been charged with first-degree murder after police were called to investigate a suspicious death on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
B.C. lawyer resigns after decades of sexual harassment, regulator says
A British Columbia lawyer has resigned from the provincial law society after he sexually harassed staff at his law firm, including attempts to surreptitiously photograph one employee without her knowledge, according to the regulator.
-
NDP promises more travel supports, protections for serious illness on campaign trail
David Eby promised to expand financial supports and job protections for sick British Columbians if he wins this month's provincial election, throwing barbs at his main opponent in the process.
Toronto
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Mississauga has highest food bank usage in all of Ontario: report
Food insecurity in Mississauga has reached an unprecedented and unwanted milestone.
-
Break-in at Mississauga home leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
One person is dead and two others are in hospital after a break-in at a Mississauga home early Tuesday morning ended in gunfire, Peel police say.
Montreal
-
live
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
-
Man arrested in alleged bank robbery
Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in the borough of Saint-Leonard that occurred on Sept. 28.
-
Quebec's language law may force music gear off store shelves
Quebec's language will have unexpected consequences on music retailers as they brace for major changes in the new year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP find missing woman’s vehicle in Pictou County
The Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing its search for a missing woman after finding her vehicle in Pictou County last week.
-
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
'Bubbles' opens art exhibit in Halifax combining his love of art, cats
A familiar face for Maritimers and those who watch the Canadian series "Trailer Park Boys" is combining his love of art and cats.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking at replacement for helicopter
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a new helicopter to replace the current aircraft, which has been in service for 15 years.
-
One dead, one hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Manitoba roadway
A 44-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway Tuesday morning.
-
Drought conditions, administrative costs dry up Manitoba Hydro’s finances: fiscal report
Manitoba Hydro reported a $157 million consolidated net loss according to the company's 2023-24 fiscal update.
Ottawa
-
Residents at odds over use of west-end park
Last summer, Garfield Park celebrated its opening as a fully fenced-in off-leash dog park, but a year later it turns out it was all a big mistake.
-
Kingston, Ont. homeowner confronts thieves who broke in
Kingston, Ont. police say several people have been arrested and charged following a break-in at a home in the city's east end last week.
-
Community searching for kitten allegedly stolen from Ottawa pet store
Community members are searching for Nacho the kitten, who was allegedly stolen from an Orléans pet store last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Teens charged after 'extensive damage' done to Elliot Lake, Ont., arena
Two 17-year-olds have been charged in Elliot Lake with breaking into Centennial Arena and causing $50,000 in damage.
-
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
-
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
Barrie
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Young driver accused of speeding 180km/h on Highway 400 while impaired
Provincial police handed a 22-year-old driver accused of being impaired a lengthy licence suspension after conducting a traffic stop along Highway 400 over the weekend.
-
Barrie auto shop unveils new video service to be more transparent with customers
Moffatt's Mazda in Barrie has been implementing a new video service that allows customers to see what their mechanics see, to be as transparent as possible.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man accused in fatal hit-and-run charged weeks later in second crash
A Guelph man charged with the hit-and-run death of a well-known community advocate and has now been charged in a separate collision.
-
Hearing for Guelph, Ont. police constable continues
The second Ontario Civilian Police Commission hearing for Guelph Police Services Constable Corey McArthur continued in Guelph on Tuesday.
-
Kitchener council asks province to reverse CTS site closure
Kitchener city council is joining the fight to keep safe drug consumption sites open.
London
-
Victims recall horrifying childhood at hands of abusive parents
Emotional victim impact statements were read into court Tuesday at the sentencing of a couple convicted of tying up, beating, and sexually assaulting their children during their upbringing.
-
Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
-
live
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Windsor
-
21-year-old Windsor man pleads not guilty to terrorist-related charges
A 21-year-old Windsor man is on trial in Superior Court for trying to join a terrorist organization.
-
video
video How often do human smuggling cases happen in Canada's southern-most region? RCMP officer says daily
New cases of human smuggling along the shores of Canada's southernmost region occur almost daily, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
-
live
live Watch live as JD Vance and Tim Walz face off at vice-presidential debate
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.