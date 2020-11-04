EDMONTON -- Red Deer RCMP want the public’s help to find a vehicle with B.C. plates involved in a hit-and-run.

On Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m., three people were hit by a car at the intersection of 58A Street and 56 Avenue in Red Deer, according to police.

A girl was treated in hospital with minor injuries, said police.

RCMP say the other two individuals received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Police say they have interviewed a number of witnesses but have exhausted all leads, and are now asking for public help identifying the car's driver.

The vehicle is described as a grey four-door car with a B.C. licence plate.

Police say the driver of the car was a man, and he had a female passenger.

The car was last seen heading east on 58A Street.

Red Deer RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, possibly know the suspect vehicle or driver involved to call them at 403-343-5575.