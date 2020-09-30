EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say poses a great risk to the public.

EPS says arrest warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Rodney Gambler. He is wanted for two counts of breach of peace bond.

According to officials, he has allegedly breached conditions of his court order.

Police say Gambler is a violent and sexually violent offender, especially while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gambler is 5'10", 165 lbs., has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered dangerous, is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

EPS is asking anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.