EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

EPS say Tyler Bedient was last seen at approximately 4:25 p.m. in the area of Hiller Road and 175 Street in southwest Edmonton.

Bedient is described as Métis, 6'0", with a thin build. He is clean shaven with short dark hair, and was last seen in black skinny jeans, with a black hoodie and black high-top shoes.

His family and police are concerned for his safety, as he is not dressed for the weather, and his disappearance is out of character.

Police say Bedient could be in possession of a weapon and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.