A St. Albert school trustee has released details on a public memorial service planned for three local hockey players from the Humboldt Broncos team, killed in Friday’s fatal crash.

Trustee Joe Becigneul posted an image on Facebook Tuesday, saying a group service would be held on Tuesday, April 17 at Rogers Place.

Three of the fifteen killed in the collision were from St. Albert: Jaxon Joseph, 20, Logan Hunter, 18, and Stephen Wack, 21.

Ten players and five team personnel were killed, and fourteen injured when the Humboldt Broncos bus headed to a game in Nipawin, Sask. was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on the highway late Friday afternoon.