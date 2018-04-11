Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Public memorial planned for three St. Albert players killed in Humboldt crash
Stephen Wack (left), Logan Hunter (centre) and Jaxon Joseph (right) are among the 14 victims killed in the collision involving the Humboldt Broncos in northern Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:01AM MDT
A St. Albert school trustee has released details on a public memorial service planned for three local hockey players from the Humboldt Broncos team, killed in Friday’s fatal crash.
Trustee Joe Becigneul posted an image on Facebook Tuesday, saying a group service would be held on Tuesday, April 17 at Rogers Place.
Three of the fifteen killed in the collision were from St. Albert: Jaxon Joseph, 20, Logan Hunter, 18, and Stephen Wack, 21.
Ten players and five team personnel were killed, and fourteen injured when the Humboldt Broncos bus headed to a game in Nipawin, Sask. was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on the highway late Friday afternoon.