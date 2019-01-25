

Two people are in police custody after raids in Kingston, ON involving RCMP, Kingston police and the FBI.

Officers were on scene all night on Thursday gathering evidence. Investigators were seen carrying armloads of sealed packages and bags from a house in downtown Kingston Thursday night. Photos shared on social media show heavily-armed officers, both in and out of uniform, outside a separate residence earlier in the day.

One of the two individuals arrested is a minor, according to sources. However, police have not identified either of the individuals arrested or provided information about possible charges.

For weeks, Kingston residents have been buzzing about a mysterious plane that was seen circling the city. It has since been revealed that the plane belongs to RCMP. Law enforcement says there is no immediate threat to public safety.

More details are expected from the RCMP on Friday on the investigation.

