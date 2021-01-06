Advertisement
Public urged to stay away from downtown Fort McMurray after stabbing
Published Wednesday, January 6, 2021 5:22PM MST
EDMONTON -- Mounties are asking Fort McMurray residents to stay away from downtown following a stabbing that sent a man to hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 3 p.m.
There is a heavy police presence is on scene; however, RCMP say there is no threat to the public.
The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.