EDMONTON -- Oilers-restricted free agent Jesse Puljujärvi is not coming back to the NHL this season.

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign a contract passed at 3 p.m. MST on Sunday.

Earlier in the year, Puljujärvi’s agent reportedly told Oilers management the 21-year-old wanted a fresh start with a new NHL club.

In August, Puljujärvi signed a one-year contract with Oulun Karpat in SM-Liiga in his native Finland.

That contract contained an NHL out-clause if Puljujärvi had decided to return to the NHL before the signing deadline.

As of Dec. 1, Puljujärvi was sixth in Liiga scoring with 11 goals and 24 points in 25 games.

Puljujärvi was the Oilers’ fourth-overall pick in the 2016 draft.

In 139 NHL games, Puljujärvi has 17 goals and 37 points.