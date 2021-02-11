Advertisement
Puljujarvi enters NHL COVID-19 protocol, Oilers game delayed at least 1 hour
Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) is chased by Ottawa Senators' Mike Reilly (5) and Chris Tierney (71) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share:
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.
The start of the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night has been postponed by at least one hour as a result.
The game is now slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT instead of the original 5 p.m. MT start time while further tests are analyzed.
As of yesterday there were 49 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list, none were on Canadian teams.
Being on the COVID-19 protocol list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus. Other reasons players can be placed on the list can include mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a close contact of a person who has tested positive, an inconclusive test and forced quarantine as per travel restrictions.