EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The start of the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night has been postponed by at least one hour as a result.

The game is now slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT instead of the original 5 p.m. MT start time while further tests are analyzed.

#Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi has been added to the Covid-19 protocol list, which I believe precludes him from participating in tonight's game in MTL.



EDM is awaiting additional test results now, which the team is hoping to have within the next hour. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 11, 2021

As of yesterday there were 49 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list, none were on Canadian teams.

Being on the COVID-19 protocol list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus. Other reasons players can be placed on the list can include mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a close contact of a person who has tested positive, an inconclusive test and forced quarantine as per travel restrictions.