EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The start of the Edmonton Oilers' game against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night has been postponed by at least one hour as a result.

The game is now slated to begin at 6 p.m. MT instead of the original 5 p.m. MT start time while further tests are analyzed.

As of yesterday there were 49 players on the NHL's COVID protocol list, none were on Canadian teams. 

Being on the COVID-19 protocol list does not necessarily mean a player has contracted the coronavirus. Other reasons players can be placed on the list can include mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals, required quarantine as a close contact of a person who has tested positive, an inconclusive test and forced quarantine as per travel restrictions. 