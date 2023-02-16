Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'

Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said "yes" he expected a roster move on Friday but replied "no" when asked to say who will be moving.

The team needs to make changes in order to fit forward Kailer Yamamoto into the team's salary cap after he was injured for more than a month.

That could include a trade, placing a player or players on waivers or sending younger players down to the AHL.

"[GM Ken Holland has] got a lot of balls in the air and the one thing I do know is that Yamamoto is going to play tomorrow," Woodcroft said with a smile.

The coach was asked directly about Puljujarvi, Evander Kane and Vincent Desharnais missing practice.

Kane has missed morning skates recently because of a nagging injury and Desharnais didn't play Wednesday because of an illness. Puljujarvi played 11 minutes during a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit.

"We had a couple of maintenance days going on and kept some people off the ice, make sure they're getting the right amount of rest, and we'll see," Woodcroft said, not clarifying why Puljujarvi was absent.

Trade rumours are swirling around the team due to Yamamoto's return, the team's ultra-tight salary cap situation and the March 3 trade deadline.

Dave Jamieson with TSN 1260 said he wasn't surprised to see either Puljujarvi miss practice or the speculation about what that could mean.

"It's intriguing given the situation around this team right now with all the talk of who the Oilers could get or should get heading towards the trade deadline," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"And, frankly, given Puljujarvi's play this season, which has been disappointing. Let the games begin in terms of what may be happening with the Oilers."

After signing a $3-million, one-year contract with the Oilers in July, Puljujarvi has gone on to score five goals and six assists in 52 games this season.

He has been healthy but scratched from the lineup for some recent games.

Jamieson said there's a chance the big Finnish winger ends up on waivers where a team can claim him, or he may be included in a trade.

The Oilers have been linked to defencemen Erik Karlsson and Jakob Chychrun recently.

"If he's not played his absolute final game, then it's winding down. I mean all signs have pointed to this for a little while. And those who support Puljujarvi wish that was not the case, and I appreciate that, but it appears it might be best for everybody and the player to get a fresh start," Jamieson said.

The Oilers (30-19-6) plays the New York Rangers (32-14-8) at Rogers Place on Friday night at 7 p.m. MT.