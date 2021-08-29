EDMONTON -- While it may not be autumn just yet, pumpkin season has begun at a local family-owned west of the city.

Somerset Farms in Parkland County hosted its first pick your own pumpkin event for the year on Saturday. Visitors must book an appointment online to visit the pumpkin patch.

Owners say its best to pick early, since pumpkins can’t survive the frost.

“We think we have about 15,000 pumpkins in the field this year,” said owner Kate de Windt. “We go through and pre-clip every one of them before people arrive so they can truly have the experience of just going out and picking a pumpkin directly from the field.”

This year the farm has 49 varieties of decorative and edible pumpkins to choose from.

“They range in size from itty-bitty tiny minis to 25 to 40 pound pumpkins,” she added. “Pumpkins keep really well.

“Our average pumpkin will last anywhere from four to 12 months once harvested from our field.”

Tickets are $25 per car and are available until Sept. 5.