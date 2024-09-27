EDMONTON
    • Pumpkins After Dark again takes over Borden Park

    The Northlands neighbourhood is home to about 10,000 more residents until the end of October with the start of Pumpkins After Dark.

    The month-long Halloween festival displaying thousands of jack-o'-lanterns kicked off at Borden Park for the third year on Thursday.

    Co-creator Mike Sheppard told CTV News Edmonton the artists behind the hand-carved pieces have been preparing for a year.

    "All of the art is new every year. So every display you see was carved and you didn't see it last year. It's brand new."

    In addition to pumpkin displays, this year's rendition of Pumpkins After Dark features a 3D maze, performers and food trucks.

    On average, visitors spend 45 minutes to two hours wandering through the event.

    "There's nothing scary about it. It's all about art. It's a great walk. It's now becoming a Halloween tradition for families," Sheppard said.

    The event runs until Oct. 31.

    Single ticket prices vary, but start at $17.49 for youth and $21.62 for adults. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune 

