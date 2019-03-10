Members of the Punjabi community are upset Len Rhodes, a St. Albert resident, was recently appointed the United Conservative Party candidate in the Edmonton-Meadows constituency.

The criticism comes from Arundeep Singh Sandhu, who was formerly in the running for the constituency’s UCP nomination.

“It’s not about myself,” Sandhu said at a public meeting at the Aria Banquet Hall on Sunday.

“It’s about thousands of Conservative members who haven’t had a chance to vote for their candidate to stand the next election, to be their voice, to be our voice—as someone who was born and raised in the riding and still lives there.”

Rhodes, formerly the CEO of the Edmonton Eskimos, was named the Edmonton-Meadows candidate on Feb. 21.

Sandhu said Rhodes’ appointment meant the candidate hopeful, who started campaigning to run in the constituency in 2018, didn’t even get the chance to run.

Sandhu said he believed, at the time, that he had Kenney’s support and that the riding would host a local nomination race.

On the day of Rhodes’ appointment as a candidate, Kenney said Rhodes’ job didn’t allow him to launch a campaign.

According to Sandhu, appointments aren’t “a bad thing in themselves” but he’s critical of how the UCP appointed Rhodes.

“To make this appointment maybe a month out from the writ period, after a year of campaigning, of never indicating that this is a riding you’re going to hold back, is very disappointing,” he said.

Sital Nanuan, a meeting attendee and representative of the Sikh Federation of Edmonton, echoed Sandhu’s criticism.

“Due to democracy, this should be election and party nomination,” Nanuan said.

He believes Sandhu should have earned the candidate spot because he is familiar with the riding and local community.

“Number one, he was born here. Number two, he has got the education, and then, he has been involved in the PC Party for a long time.”

Sandhu still considers himself a conservative. Although he said he has been approached by other parties, he wouldn’t say if he has plans to run as an Independent.

The UCP did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.